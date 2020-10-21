Tailgating with the Wisconsin Beef Council

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 2020 is a year of unknowns. But what you serve at your next family tailgate doesn’t have to be one of them.

Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joined the News at Noon to spice up a cold fall day. The recipe features slow cooked beef covered with sweet onions and bell peppers piled high on French bread.

SWEET ONION & PEPPER BEEF SANDWICHES WITH AU JUS (Wisconsin Beef Council)

SWEET ONION & PEPPER BEEF SANDWICHES WITH AU JUS

INGREDIENTS:

3 to 3-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1 to 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

2 red bell pepper, cut lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips

1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup no-salt added tomato paste

2 tablespoons minced garlic

8 to 10 French bread rolls, split, warmed

Toppings:

Reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, pepperoncini, pepper rings, assorted olives (optional)

COOKING:

Place onions in 5-1/2 quart slow cooker; top with beef, then pepper slices. Combine beef broth, tomato paste, soy sauce and garlic; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Skim fat from cooking liquid, if necessary.

Serve beef and vegetables in rolls with toppings, as desired. Serve au jus for dipping, if desired.

ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:

This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. In small bowl add 1/2 cup broth, soy sauce and tomato paste; mix well. Place onions in pressure cooker; top with beef Stew Meat, onions, peppers, broth mixture and garlic. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 25 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Continue as directed in step 2. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)

