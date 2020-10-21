Snow forces River District to cancel ‘Dining in the Street’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District has canceled the remainder of the Dining on the Street series due to the quick change in weather.

The event was a way for restaurants to offering dining, while social distancing. It was scheduled to happen every Wednesday evening through the end of the month.

According to a news release, although 3rd Street will no longer be closed, sidewalk cafes will remain open for some participating businesses and dine in, take out, reservations and curbside pickup options are available.

"It’s been just great to see the community able to enjoy the downtown in a new and unique way, stated Julie with the Mint Cafe, “we are so appreciative of the community support, and look forward to next year.”

The Wausau River District plans to bring back Dining on the Street next summer, tentatively scheduled for June 9.

