Advertisement

Snow forces River District to cancel ‘Dining in the Street’

(WIFR)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District has canceled the remainder of the Dining on the Street series due to the quick change in weather.

The event was a way for restaurants to offering dining, while social distancing. It was scheduled to happen every Wednesday evening through the end of the month.

According to a news release, although 3rd Street will no longer be closed, sidewalk cafes will remain open for some participating businesses and dine in, take out, reservations and curbside pickup options are available.

"It’s been just great to see the community able to enjoy the downtown in a new and unique way, stated Julie with the Mint Cafe, “we are so appreciative of the community support, and look forward to next year.”

The Wausau River District plans to bring back Dining on the Street next summer, tentatively scheduled for June 9.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin’s Country USA and Rock USA festivals call it quits

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two of Wisconsin’s biggest annual music festivals are shutting down for good following COVID-related cancellations this summer.

News

More than 75,000 people voted in-person in Wisconsin

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 75,000 people cast their ballots in-person on Tuesday, the first day that was available in battleground Wisconsin, the state elections commission reported.

News

Small, spread out power outages affecting WPS customers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
More than 3,200 Wisconsin Public Service Customers remained without power as of Thursday morning.

News

Passenger describes landing as plane skids off runway

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

Latest News

News

First Snowfall Of The Season

Updated: 2 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Dry today, more precip tomorrow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
Staying dry today

News

Taking a team bond to success

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Governor Evers quotes Wausau Aspirus workers, encourages safe practices on DHS call

Updated: 11 hours ago
Governor Evers continued to ask Wisconsinites to practice COVID-19 safety as number rise.

News

Street crews stretched thin

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

BREAKING: Plane slides off the runway

Updated: 11 hours ago