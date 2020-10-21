Small, spread out power outages affecting WPS customers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 3,200 Wisconsin Public Service Customers remained without power as of Wednesday morning.

The outages are due to heavy, wet snow that blanketed the area overnight.

In Lakewood, 947 remain without service. Small outages are affecting parts of Wausau and Schofield. A larger outage impacted the Wausau area Wednesday night, however, the majority of customers were restored during the early morning hours.

