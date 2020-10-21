Advertisement

Small, spread out power outages affecting WPS customers

More than 3,200 Wisconsin Public Service Customers remained without power as of Wednesday morning.
More than 3,200 Wisconsin Public Service Customers remained without power as of Wednesday morning.(WAGM)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 3,200 Wisconsin Public Service Customers remained without power as of Wednesday morning.

The outages are due to heavy, wet snow that blanketed the area overnight.

In Lakewood, 947 remain without service. Small outages are affecting parts of Wausau and Schofield. A larger outage impacted the Wausau area Wednesday night, however, the majority of customers were restored during the early morning hours.

Click here to view the latest WPS outages

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Passenger describes landing as plane skids off runway

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

First Snowfall Of The Season

Updated: 1 hour ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Dry today, more precip tomorrow

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
Staying dry today

News

Taking a team bond to success

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Governor Evers quotes Wausau Aspirus workers, encourages safe practices on DHS call

Updated: 10 hours ago
Governor Evers continued to ask Wisconsinites to practice COVID-19 safety as number rise.

News

Street crews stretched thin

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

BREAKING: Plane slides off the runway

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Snow ending tonight mainly cloudy on Wednesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
While quiet weather will return for Monday, it will be short-lived, as more varieties of winter weather arrive for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

News

Passenger describes landing as plane skids off Central Wisconsin Airport runway

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff and Noah Manderfeld
The Central Wisconsin Airport confirmed Tuesday night that a plane slid off the runway while trying to land.

News

Human remains found in Chippewa Co. may be missing Reedsburg woman

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The victim of a gruesome murder investigation near Eau Claire may be a Reedsburg woman, reported missing for months.