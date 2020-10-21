Advertisement

Recipe: Chilly Day Beef Chili

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Right now fall is looking more like winter, and many of us are looking for those perfect warm-me-up meals on days just like today.

On NewsChannel 7 at 4 Wednesday, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shared a recipe for “Chilly Day Beef Chili”.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 boneless beef Chuck Roast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2-1/2 pounds)
  • 2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) black beans, rinsed, drained
  • 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes (chili or zest-style)
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons chile powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 cup prepared thick-and-chunky salsa

Toppings:

  • Shredded Cheddar cheese, diced red onion, diced green onion, diced avocado and dairy sour cream (optional)

COOKING:

  1. Combine Boneless Beef Chuck Roast and all other ingredients except salsa and toppings in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; mix well. Cover and cook on HIGH 5-1/2 to 6 hours or on LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)
  2. Just before serving, stir in salsa; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through. Serve with toppings, as desired.
ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:
  1. This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Place Boneless Beef Chuck Roast and all other ingredients except salsa and toppings plus 1/2 cup water in pressure cooker. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 22 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Add salsa and stir together. Serve with toppings, as desired. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipes

Tailgating with the Wisconsin Beef Council

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
Sweet Onion & Pepper Beef Sandwiches with Au Jus

Recipes

Celebrating National Cheese Curd Day

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
Wisconsin is famous for cheese curds and now you can make the ooey gooey goodness at home!

Recipes

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Gary’s Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
On Friday, October 9, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to create punchy garlic wings on the grill.

Food

Dietitians say eggs are recommended as an important first food

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Every bite counts. A registered dietitian shared nutrient-rich first foods for you children.

Latest News

Recipes

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Honey marinated shrimp

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
This combination of sweet glaze and delicious sea food is flavorful and easy to make.

Recipes

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Bacon wrapped maple pork tenderloin medallions

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
It’s Friday which means another sizzling segment of Grilling with Sunrise 7!

Recipes

Recipe: Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
These Roast Beef Rolls are easy and quick to make.

Recipes

Lowering cholesterol levels with simple changes to your diet

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
A registered dietitian shared heart-healthy recipes to help lower cholesterol levels.

VOD Recordings

Grilling with Sunrise 7 part 1: Grilled apples

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

Recipes

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Grilled apples

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
This grilled apple recipe will have your family asking for dessert first!