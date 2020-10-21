Advertisement

Plow crews scramble to prepare for first major snowfall

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the snow began to fall in central Wisconsin, both the Marathon County Highway Department and Wausau Public Works said it’s been a scramble getting everything ready for the first major snowfall.

With the heavy snowfall, it appeared autumn came and went in the blink of an eye.

“This year I’d say we’re a little closer to not being ready I guess compared to last year, we’re finishing up three trucks today and they’re forecasting it to snow tonight,” Marathon County Highway Department Maintenance Superintendent Kris Baguhn said.

Despite an early snowfall in mid-October, Baguhn says they’re rushing to get the right equipment prepared to keep highways and county roads safe for drivers.

“We’ve got our trucks ready, we’re making brine, we’re getting salt, we got most of our state salt in, we get state salt and we ordered up our county salt, so we have plenty for this storm for sure,” Baguhn said.

Some summer projects for the marathon county highway department had to be put on hold, but the bulk of the work is already complete.

“There’s always projects to finish up on the highways, but we actually have the majority of our main bridge projects and our main paving is done,” Baguhn said.

In Wausau, the citywide, major leaf pick up began just on Monday, Oct. 19, a project the city can’t afford to be paused.

“We’re just into it now and we’ve got a number of weeks to go in that so that is a challenge for us to make sure that we get that cleaned up before the winter does come,” Wausau Public Works Superintendent Ric Mohelnitzky said.

Between leaf pick up, road paving, and plowing roads, Wausau Public Works had to split its staff up to cover their bases, while dealing with the big summer to winter changeover for their equipment.

“It’s that switchover feel that you gotta get the chains on, gotta get the plows on, gotta get the sanders on, you know all that summer equipment is also the equipment we use in the winter,” Mohelnitzky said.

Wisconsin state patrol sergeant Rhae Stertz said as the snow begins to fall once again, it’s vital to drive safely in the snow and ice.

She said drivers need to drive slowly, stay a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid sudden braking, plan your route, have a charged cell phone, and of course stay buckled at all times.

While plows are out in the snow, be sure to stay at least 200 feet back from the apparatus for safety.

