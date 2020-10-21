Plane skids off the runway at Central Wisconsin Airport

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Airport confirmed Tuesday night that a plane slid off the runway while trying to land.

CWA Manager Brian Grefe tells NewsChannel 7 the plane is stuck in the snow, and crews are working to get everyone on the plane off safely and where they need to be.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to skid.

NewsChannel 7 has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you updates tonight on NewsChannel 7 at 10.

