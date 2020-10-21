Pittsville football cancels two games due to positive COVID tests

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - According to Pittsville athletic director, Mark Denniston, the Pittsville football team has canceled its next two games due to positive COVID-19 tests within the team.

The Panthers were supposed to play Pacelli on Friday and Almond-Bancroft on Oct. 30. Those games will not be made up.

Almond-Bancroft is looking for an opponent in place on Oct. 30.

