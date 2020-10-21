Advertisement

Pittsville football cancels two games due to positive COVID tests

Pittsville cancels next two games due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Pittsville cancels next two games due to positive COVID-19 tests.
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - According to Pittsville athletic director, Mark Denniston, the Pittsville football team has canceled its next two games due to positive COVID-19 tests within the team.

The Panthers were supposed to play Pacelli on Friday and Almond-Bancroft on Oct. 30. Those games will not be made up.

Almond-Bancroft is looking for an opponent in place on Oct. 30.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 10/20

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday's prep highlights include regional quarterfinal volleyball.

High School

Prep Highlights 10/20

Updated: 17 hours ago

Volleyball

Pacelli volleyball’s bond off the court leads to success on the hardwood

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The Pacelli Cardinals bond off the court is taking them into the playoffs undefeated. Pacelli finished the regular season 14-0. A record that has been four years in the making.

Football

Colby suspends football activities for two weeks

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Colby Hornets have suspended football activities for two weeks to quarantine over COVID-19 precautions.

Latest News

Sports

Prep Highlights 10/17

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:52 AM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Saturday’s prep highlights include #2 Newman Catholic hosting Tri-County in eight-man football, Wausau West boy’s soccer looking to remain perfect, and the Warriors volleyball team hosting Merrill.

Hilight Zone

The Hilight Zone Week 4 Part 3

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT

Hilight Zone

The Hilight Zone Week 4 Part 2

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT

Hilight Zone

The Hilight Zone Week 4 Game of the Week

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT

High School

Prep Highlights 10/15

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT

Sports

Prep Highlights 10/15

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Thursday's prep highlights include football and volleyball.