’Petal It Forward’ brightens community with flowers

Petal It Forward
Petal It Forward(wsaw)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Through an initiative from the Society of American Florists, Trig’s Floral of Wausau is delivering flowers around the community today.

The idea is to give a bouquet to each person and ask them to keep one and share the other with another person in order to spread some cheer and goodwill around.

We caught up with them this afternoon at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

“Flowers will make you feel better, and hopefully, you can see the expressions,” said Charmaine Prewitt of Trig’s Floral. "Even through the eyes of those that received it, and hopefully, that can be petaled forward. "

Charmaine also says they wanted to thank the Sheriff’s Office for all that they do for the community, especially in these extra difficult times.

Petal it forward has been going on since 2015.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

