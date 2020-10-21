Pacelli volleyball’s bond off the court leads to success on the hardwood

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pacelli Cardinals bond off the court is taking them into the playoffs undefeated. Pacelli finished the regular season 14-0. A record that has been four years in the making.

“We’ve been playing together for 4 years, so we know how we play,” said Pacelli senior Emma Van Order.

“We’re always having fun. We’re always playing together," said Pacelli junior Kylie Struble.

That playing together has brought the Cardinals a successful campaign.

“It’s so much fun to win, especially with this team," said Struble.

They are also having a lot of fun.

“We’re undefeated right now, which is something I didn’t think we would do at the end of this season," said Van Order.

The Cardinals are undefeated in a season not many were sure would be played.

“I’m just excited to be playing this season and every game like it’s my last," said the Cardinals leading hitter Molly Lawlis.

They’ve only lost four sets all season. A dominance that comes from a coach that wants to win.

“Everybody who knows me knows me," said Pacelli head coach Jackie Struble. "I want to win”

Something Pacelli has proven they know how to do.

The Cardinals' first playoff match is on Thursday against Pittsville in the regional semifinals.

