More than 75,000 people voted in-person in Wisconsin

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 75,000 people cast their ballots in-person on Tuesday, the first day that was available in battleground Wisconsin, the state elections commission reported.

Mail-in absentee voting has been available since September and more than 1 million people have already returned their ballots that way. Taken together with the 75,518 who voted in person on Tuesday, nearly 1.1 million have already cast ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

That is 37% of the total votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

In most Wisconsin elections, absentee voting amounts to about 6% of all votes cast. But elections officials have predicted that due to concerns about the coronavirus it could be as high as 60% this year, which would be about 1.8 million ballots.

Voters waited in lines across the state on Tuesday for a chance to cast their ballots in person. Early voting in person continues through Nov. 1. Because of potential delays with mail delivery, the state elections commission has recommended that mail-in ballots be sent no later than Oct. 27 to ensure they arrive in time.

Highest in-person turnout was seen in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city, where 4,025 people voted in person. That was followed by Madison, with 1,821, and Eau Claire, where 1,283 voted absentee.

All ballots in Wisconsin must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to count.

