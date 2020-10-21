Advertisement

More than 4,000 without power statewide

Power outages in Wisconsin
Power outages in Wisconsin(WCJB)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 4,000 Wisconsin Public Service customers lost power Tuesday night.

According to the WPS outage page, 4,149 people are without power.

In central and north-central Wisconsin, 273 people are without power in Rhinelander, 216 in Mosinee, 59 in Merrill, and 1,712 people are without power in Wausau.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

Stay with NewsChannel 7 for more on this still-developing story.

