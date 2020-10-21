More than 4,000 without power statewide

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 4,000 Wisconsin Public Service customers lost power Tuesday night.

According to the WPS outage page, 4,149 people are without power.

In central and north-central Wisconsin, 273 people are without power in Rhinelander, 216 in Mosinee, 59 in Merrill, and 1,712 people are without power in Wausau.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

