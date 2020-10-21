Merrill Ice Drags canceled for the 2021 season

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Merrill Ice Drags have been canceled for the 2021 season.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the group says the current COVID-19 situation has caused them to cancel the event for the upcoming year. The posts states, “This was not a decision made lightly and it is a true shame it has to happen. M.I.D takes great pride in our event and as always, the safety of our racers, spectators, volunteers, crew members and our sponsors are our #1 priority.”

The group says they intend to resume the event in 2022.

*** It is with deep regret that the Merrill Ice Draggers Inc. has made the difficult decision to cancel the up coming... Posted by Merrill Ice Drags on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The winter drag racing event takes place between January and February on Lake Alexander.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.