Legislators say enforcement of sign removal on snowmobile trails is an ‘attack on tourism’

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-one Wisconsin legislators have sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter in response to what they call an attack on tourism

“Last week, we were informed that the Department of Natural Resources was reaching out to snowmobile clubs and instructing them to remove the signage for establishments currently along ATV/UTV and snowmobile routes throughout the state,” the letter reads.

The issue involves prohibits advertising of businesses on state land. The legislators are asking the governor to allow the DNR to work with snowmobile clubs on a new policy.

“We find it perplexing that the DNR is choosing now- mid-pandemic, following a shaky summer tourism season, and before an already imperiled winter season, to revise their approach to a 56-year-old rule,” the letter read.

Letter to Gov. Evers (Letter to Gov. Evers)

