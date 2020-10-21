Lakeland Union’s Dan Barutha named Packers High School Coach of the Week

LAKELAND, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced on Wednesday that Lakeland Union’s head coach, Dan Barutha, has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week.

Barutha is in his fifth year as the Thunderbirds head coach. Lakeland is off to a 1-3 record. To honor the strong support his team receives from military veterans, and both his grandfathers serving in the U.S. armed forces, each year Barutha and his players walk in the Minocqua Fourth of July Parade to collect money for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, which flies military veterans from Northern Wisconsin to Washington D.C. to view the memorials that stand in their honor. Unfortunately, the parade had to be canceled this year, so the team looked for other ways to give back to this great cause.

“This year we decided to take up a collection box donation, with a lot of businesses around town and ran it for two and a half months,” said Barutha via a press release. “Walking in the parade, we would raise anywhere from $1,500 up to $2,000 in donations. Every $500 that we raise goes to send a veteran on the honor flight. This year, with setting up the collection boxes throughout the community, we had our captains go out and gather the money from the boxes every couple of weeks, and we also ran some big fundraisers at different businesses around town. Through the fundraisers and collection boxes, we actually raised the highest amount we have ever had, and that was $11,500. We have the strong support of veterans here in the Northwoods area, and we just have always looked at this as a great opportunity for our players to be involved in something that’s bigger themselves and to give back to the these people who are owed so much, but you can never truly repay.”

Barutha is proud of what his team has done off the field.

“High school athletics, in my opinion, go beyond just wins and losses," said Barutha. "The majority of high school coaches feel that way, but for us to be able to give back to people within our community and show the dedication and commitment we have to our community and to people and veterans within our community, I think that’s really incredible.”

