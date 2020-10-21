Advertisement

Human remains found in Chippewa Co. may be missing Reedsburg woman

NBC15 Investigates uncovers a potential local connection to a woman’s body discovered in a suitcase
By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The victim of a gruesome homicide investigation near Eau Claire may be a Reedsburg woman, reported missing for months.

Authorities found the remains near an abandoned barn in Chippewa County last week.

According to a case report obtained by NBC15, the victim had long, black hair, may be named “Rosaly” and wore a shirt that said “Sprecher’s Restaurant and Pub.”

Investigators have not made an official connection, but a woman of the same first name—also from Wisconsin Dells—is also missing. The Reedsburg Police Department is handling the “Rosaly ‘Cindy’ Chavarria Rodriguez” case. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her ex-husband on July 21.

NBC15 spoke with Rodriguez’s former coworkers at Sprecher’s and found that she had worked as a pantry cook for about two weeks before she disappeared.

Rodriguez had also worked at the Wilderness Resort, according to another former coworker, and was believed to have returned to her home country of Peru.

Chippewa County officials say they have a person of interest, but he is not yet in custody.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

