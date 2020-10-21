Advertisement

Governor Evers quotes Wausau Aspirus workers, encourages safe practices on DHS call

DHS call 10-20-2020
DHS call 10-20-2020(wsaw)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers continued to ask the Badger state to stay the course with COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday’s Department of Health Services call.

To accomplish the task, Governor Evers used workers in the Wausau Aspirus hospital to help get his point across.

“David, who has worked as a registered nurse for 20 years said this: ‘I think if someone could spend 15 minutes with me on any given day, They would be taking every precaution to be keeping themselves and their loved ones safe. It’s not just about you, it’s about the people you care about as well."

The Governor is continuing to ask the people of the Badger state to practice safe COVID-19 guidelines. DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm says Thanksgiving dinner could be something that Wisconsinites should be careful of.

“I would encourage people to come up with creative ways to share the holiday. Virtually, and other ways that don’t require gathering with more than the folks you reside with,” Palm explained.

The Governor also brought up some changes that will be coming to the Department of Workforce Development in a partnership with Google. The partnership is expected to speed up the process for processing unemployment claims.

“Google Cloud will be assisting the department in unemployment insurance claims processing. By expediting the review of UI and unemployment assistance claims,” Governor Evers stated.

Governor Evers also mentioned that right now Wisconsin has allocated $1.8 Billion to COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the state.

