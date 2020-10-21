Advertisement

Former substitute teacher pleads not guilty to underaged teen-sex charge

DAVID FAULKNER
DAVID FAULKNER(Wausau Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A former substitute teacher in the Wausau and DC Everest School Districts accused of sex with a minor has pleaded not guilty.

David Faulkner, 50, is charged with child enticement, having sexual intercourse with a child over 16 and delivering THC.

A judge also ruled there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.

In an email sent to parents in August from the Wausau School District, the district explains the Wausau Police Department notified them of Faulkner’s arrest. They stated Faulkner was a former substitute teacher. According to the police, the crime did not involve students from either school district and there is no evidence he used his position as a sub for the purposes of meeting underage individuals.

According to a press release from the Wausau Police Department, they began an investigation into Faulkner after a 26-year old man reported to police that Faulkner told him he used his position as a substitute teacher to “meet freshly 18-year old” males. The reporting person also knew Faulkner to be in a relationship with a younger man. When police interviewed Faulkner, he acknowledged making the remark and stated he may have said it “on a bad night” and didn’t seriously mean it. He also described the young man as a friend he met on the social media app, Grindr.

Police interviewed the 18-year old man Faulkner admitted to meeting on Grindr. The man told police that in early 2020, when he was 17 years old, he and Faulkner had met on several occasions and engaged in sexual activity. Faulkner also supplied him with marijuana vaping cartridges. He said Faulkner had not asked about his age.

According to the Wausau Police Department, Faulkner also held the position of senior pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Marshfield. He denied any inappropriate relationships through his substitute teaching or pastoral work and police say there is no evidence Faulkner used his position as a substitute teacher or pastor for the purpose of meeting young men. The church told Newschannel 7, “No one at Immanuel was involved in what took place.”

According to the email from the school district, Faulkner worked in the Wausau School District intermittently as a substitute teacher since Aug. 25, 2016 and has been intermittently employed as a substitute teacher with D.C. Everest since Jan. 5, 2012. Both districts conducted a criminal background check and completed a thorough reference check at the time of his hiring.

Faulkner was removed from each district’s sub teaching roster and the incident has been reported to the Department of Public Instruction for license revocation review.

Faulkner was arrested at his home on Aug. 28.

He’s free on bond and will return to court in December for a clerical court appearance.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Rapids Police investigating possible arson case

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is investigating a garage fire from earlier this month as possible arson.

News

Will remote learning mean the end of snow days? DC Everest to discuss

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Will remote learning mean the end of snow days? That is the topic that will be discussed Wednesday by the DC Everest School Board.

News

1 person receiving care at field hospital, state adds 48 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 48 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Dry today, more precip tomorrow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Staying dry today

Latest News

News

Legislators say enforcement of sign removal on snowmobile trails is an ‘attack on tourism’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Twenty-one Wisconsin legislators have sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter in response to what they call an attack on tourism

News

Merrill Ice Drags canceled for the 2021 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The annual Merrill Ice Drags have been canceled for the 2021 season.

News

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions in a feature-length documentary called “Francesco.”

News

Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple vaccine candidates are in final-stage studies in tens of thousands of adults, and scientists are hopeful that the next few months will bring evidence that at least some of them are safe and effective enough for widespread use.

News

Tasty sweet onion & pepper beef sandwiches to make at your next tailgating event

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wisconsin Beef Council

News

9 low-cost ways to make virtual learning easier for kids

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet
These items, all under $15, can help make distance learning more appealing to even the youngest learners.