Former substitute teacher pleads not guilty to underaged teen-sex charge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A former substitute teacher in the Wausau and DC Everest School Districts accused of sex with a minor has pleaded not guilty.

David Faulkner, 50, is charged with child enticement, having sexual intercourse with a child over 16 and delivering THC.

A judge also ruled there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.

In an email sent to parents in August from the Wausau School District, the district explains the Wausau Police Department notified them of Faulkner’s arrest. They stated Faulkner was a former substitute teacher. According to the police, the crime did not involve students from either school district and there is no evidence he used his position as a sub for the purposes of meeting underage individuals.

According to a press release from the Wausau Police Department, they began an investigation into Faulkner after a 26-year old man reported to police that Faulkner told him he used his position as a substitute teacher to “meet freshly 18-year old” males. The reporting person also knew Faulkner to be in a relationship with a younger man. When police interviewed Faulkner, he acknowledged making the remark and stated he may have said it “on a bad night” and didn’t seriously mean it. He also described the young man as a friend he met on the social media app, Grindr.

Police interviewed the 18-year old man Faulkner admitted to meeting on Grindr. The man told police that in early 2020, when he was 17 years old, he and Faulkner had met on several occasions and engaged in sexual activity. Faulkner also supplied him with marijuana vaping cartridges. He said Faulkner had not asked about his age.

According to the Wausau Police Department, Faulkner also held the position of senior pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Marshfield. He denied any inappropriate relationships through his substitute teaching or pastoral work and police say there is no evidence Faulkner used his position as a substitute teacher or pastor for the purpose of meeting young men. The church told Newschannel 7, “No one at Immanuel was involved in what took place.”

According to the email from the school district, Faulkner worked in the Wausau School District intermittently as a substitute teacher since Aug. 25, 2016 and has been intermittently employed as a substitute teacher with D.C. Everest since Jan. 5, 2012. Both districts conducted a criminal background check and completed a thorough reference check at the time of his hiring.

Faulkner was removed from each district’s sub teaching roster and the incident has been reported to the Department of Public Instruction for license revocation review.

Faulkner was arrested at his home on Aug. 28.

He’s free on bond and will return to court in December for a clerical court appearance.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.