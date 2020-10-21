First Alert Weather: Dry today, more precip tomorrow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We saw more than enough snow for mid-October yesterday with some areas even reaching 5+ inches!

Thankfully we are staying dry today with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 30s. The roads are wet to snow covered this morning, and with temperatures around freezing, we need to take it slow on the roads this morning. Throughout the day, we will see improving road conditions as crews continue to move the rest of the sloppy snow off the roadways.

Tomorrow brings the next chance for precipitation. For most, we are looking at plenty of rainfall. Some of our northernmost communities may pick up some light snowfall before seeing a transition to rain later in the day. We may even pick up around an inch or two of snowfall around Iron and Ashland counties, with most other communities seeing the chance for just a few snowflakes before seeing rainfall for most of the day. We may even hear a rumble of thunder or two later this afternoon into the evening.

