Advertisement

Culver’s teams with 89Q for ‘Lights of Christmas’

Culver's Day benefits Lights of Christmas.
Culver's Day benefits Lights of Christmas.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Culver’s is teaming up once again with 89Q radio for it’s annual “Lights of Christmas” campaign.

Today is Culver’s Day at 10 Culver’s locations across north central Wisconsin, from Medford to Wisconsin Rapids.

10% of all purchases and 100% of tips will go toward 89Q’s ‘Lights of Christmas.’

The fundraiser provides Wausau and Rothschild police officers with gift cards to hand out to the community.

“It actually helps people all winter long that need the help," said 89Q general manager Coy Sawyer. "Our officers see the needs., and with the gift cards in their squad cars, they’re helping people.”

“We just really want to thank the community,"said Liz Moens, owner of an area Culver’s "I mean, the support we’ve seen today already, has just been amazing. It just really makes us so proud to be a part of this community and the Rothschild area as well.”

Last year, Culver’s Day raised over $3,000.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Dry today, more precip tomorrow

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
Staying dry today

News

Trig's Floral shares flowers around community with 'Petal it Forward' campaign

Updated: 24 minutes ago
It's part of a national campaign Trig's has participated in since 2015

News

Candidates for Wisconsin’s 7th District respond to claims about policing, denouncing QAnon

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
Newschannel 7 asked each of the candidates to respond to a claim made by their opponent.

News

’Petal It Forward’ brightens community with flowers

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Trig's Floral uses flowers to bring community cheer.

Latest News

News

Parenting survey finds American sentiments on cash have changed during COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
How a new mobile app can be a stepping-stone to children learning financial literacy

News

7th Congressional District candidates respond to claims made against them

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Elections 2020

News

Beware of these scams when signing up for Medicare or other health coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
The Better Business Bureau is warning people to beware of con artists looking to get your personal and financial information during the open enrollment period for Medicare and other health coverage.

News

Impact the pandemic has had on cash transactions

Updated: 1 hour ago
More info available at jassby.com

News

Hearty chili recipe to warm you up on a cold day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chilly Day Beef Chili from the Wisconsin Beef Council

News

Wausau police looking for lottery ticket thieves

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wausau Police Department is asking the community for help identifying three suspects involved in stealing lottery tickets from a local gas station.