Culver’s teams with 89Q for ‘Lights of Christmas’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Culver’s is teaming up once again with 89Q radio for it’s annual “Lights of Christmas” campaign.

Today is Culver’s Day at 10 Culver’s locations across north central Wisconsin, from Medford to Wisconsin Rapids.

10% of all purchases and 100% of tips will go toward 89Q’s ‘Lights of Christmas.’

The fundraiser provides Wausau and Rothschild police officers with gift cards to hand out to the community.

“It actually helps people all winter long that need the help," said 89Q general manager Coy Sawyer. "Our officers see the needs., and with the gift cards in their squad cars, they’re helping people.”

“We just really want to thank the community,"said Liz Moens, owner of an area Culver’s "I mean, the support we’ve seen today already, has just been amazing. It just really makes us so proud to be a part of this community and the Rothschild area as well.”

Last year, Culver’s Day raised over $3,000.

