Candidates for Wisconsin’s 7th District respond to claims about policing, denouncing QAnon

By Stella Porter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Congressman Tom Tiffany is running to keep the 7th Congressional seat he won earlier this year and is challenged for the second time by Tricia Zunker, Wausau School Board President and Justice of the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court.

Newschannel 7 asked each of the candidates to respond to a claim made by their opponent. Newschannel 7 first asked Zunker to respond to an ad and multiple statements by Congressman Tiffany saying she wants to defund the police.

The Wisconsin GOP has also pointed to news footage of Zunker protesting the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department’s presence at Standing Rock several years ago. Law enforcement was there to help manage protesters and clear the way for an oil pipeline. Many in the Standing Rock tribe said the Dakota Access Pipeline would threaten the water in the area and said the construction site crossed through ancient Native American burial ground.

Zunker says she has a good relationship with law enforcement in her capacity as school board president. She says she believes police need more money.

“I have nothing but support for law enforcement… I think we need more training on some techniques like de-escalation techniques. I think we should have more funding for mental health resources for our law enforcement officers, and more funding for bodycams,” she said.

Newschannel 7 then asked Congressman Tiffany to explain why he did not vote to condemn Qanon, a far-right conspiracy theory. Zunker questioned why he was one of 17 Republicans in the House who did not denounce it. He says he does condemn all groups that undermine law and order, but described his vote “no” as a protest.

“The concern I’ve had is that Speaker Pelosi puts that out as the very last bill we vote on before the election. It was purely political posturing,” he said. “My constituents did not send me to Washington, D.C. for political posturing. They want us to get serious business done, like COVID relief.”

Some Republicans who voted “no” criticized the resolution because it did not include denouncing far-left groups like Antifa.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

