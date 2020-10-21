Advertisement

1 person receiving care at field hospital, state adds 48 deaths

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 48 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Technically it’s the highest one-day total, however, due to a weekend system upgrade, DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm explained Tuesday, higher totals would be reported in the coming days due to a backlog.

“This count reflects some of the backlog in positive cases that accumulated as the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System underwent a routine upgrade and enhancement over the weekend. As health departments work through importing these cases our historical date and case numbers may be higher over the next few days,” DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained Tuesday. She encouraged people to look at the 7-day trend instead.

Wednesday, 4,205 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

The outage began at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. The updates were scheduled to go live on Monday, Oct. 19 and accurate reporting of the visualizations and data presented on DHS COVID-19 Data Webpages resumed by Tuesday.

Wednesday was also the first day a patient was identified as receiving care at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park.  It opened Oct. 14 to serve as an overflow facility for hospitals across the state.

Statewide, 1,192 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of them, 315 are in the ICU.

