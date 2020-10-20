WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 2

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In part two of our three part series exploring COVID-19 in high school football, Matt Infield sits down with Marshfield Head Coach Denny Goettl about his team’s sudden delay just days before the start of the season.

He also discusses how they spent one week preparing for not one, not two, but three possible teams for a Friday game, and how those Friday feel when they do get on the field.

You can listen here, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.