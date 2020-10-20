Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 2

Podcast Image
Podcast Image(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In part two of our three part series exploring COVID-19 in high school football, Matt Infield sits down with Marshfield Head Coach Denny Goettl about his team’s sudden delay just days before the start of the season.

He also discusses how they spent one week preparing for not one, not two, but three possible teams for a Friday game, and how those Friday feel when they do get on the field.

You can listen here, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

