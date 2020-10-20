Advertisement

Wausau East suspends football due to COVID

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 20, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East High School is suspending varsity football for the remainder of the season due to the number of active players and COVID-19 complications and concerns.

A news release was emailed to media outlets Tuesday.

"We would like to thank the parents and community for their continued support of Wausau East athletics. Our athletes and coaches will continue to work in the off-season to build a strong football program for the 2021 season. As our community continues to experience the impact of COVID-19 we would like to remind everyone to please follow the recommendations of the health department to stop the spread of all illnesses: wash your hands often, maintain 6 feet of social distancing whenever possible, wear a face covering when you need to be out in public, and stay home if you are sick.

Regardless of what type of illness we are experiencing in our community, COVID-19, the flu, or a cold, we want everyone to be as healthy as possible. “Our community is a vibrant, diverse collection of people who are each critically important to us. We need people to be healthy. Please do your part to ensure that our athletes are able to compete and our schools are able to fully open.” stated Deb Foster, Wausau East Activities Director.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE WAUSAU SCHOOL DISTRICT COVID DASHBOARD

