Advertisement

UW doctors work to debunk flu myths

Flu shot myths
Flu shot myths(CBS)
By Heather Foster
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - UW Health is working to bust some of the most common flu myths, trying to avoid what they’re calling a “twindemic.”

One of the most common things they hear, is that the flu vaccine actually causes the flu.

Doctor James Conway said, “Vaccines are designed to stimulate your immune system and trick it into thinking that you’ve actually had the disease. So, it’s natural that you’re going to have some activation of your immune system after getting a vaccine. So, you may get a little bit of a fever, a little bit of achiness, but it will not give you the actual influenza disease.”

The top myths according to UW Health are as follows:

Myth 1: The influenza vaccine (or flu shot) will protect you from the “stomach flu.” Stomach flu (or ‘gastroenteritis’) is when stomach and intestines are inflamed and irritated causing vomiting and diarrhea. Influenza is a virus that causes respiratory symptoms like fever, cough, congestion, fatigue, and when serious can lead to pneumonia.

Myth 2: The flu vaccine can give you the flu. The flu shot contains “inactive” virus that cannot cause an infection. If you were to contract influenza shortly after receiving the vaccine, it is because it takes up to two weeks for the vaccine to become effective in the body.

Myth 3: The flu is more dangerous than COVID-19. Both are serious viruses, with similar symptoms, and both can be fatal. However, it is a mistake to think COVID-19 is just like a flu. COVID-19 appears to be more contagious than the flu. Severe illnesses such as lung injury may be more frequent with COVID-19. The mortality rate also appears to be higher with COVID-19.

Myth 4: You don’t need to get the flu vaccine every year. The vaccine becomes less effective over time and since the strains of influenza that circulate change over time, the vaccine formula changes each year.  It is important to get a flu vaccine every year.

Myth 5: Flu vaccines contain dangerous or harmful ingredients. Some people are nervous about certain ingredients used in some vaccines. However, all reputable research shows that these substances are not harmful in the tiny amounts contained in flu vaccines.

Myth: 6: If you don’t get a flu shot by November, it’s too late. It is almost never too late to get a flu shot! The flu season can last through April so getting a flu shot “late” is always better than skipping it. If you haven’t gotten one yet, make an appointment today.

Myth 7: Healthy people don’t need the flu vaccine. Everyone 6 months and older should get vaccinated for the flu. Influenza is a contagious disease that can lead to serious illness, pneumonia, and even hospitalization for otherwise healthy people. Plus, healthy people can spread the virus to those who are vulnerable to serious influenza infections, including newborn babies, senior citizens and those with weakened immune systems.

Visit uwhealth.org/flu for more information.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Baseball legend Mark Teixiera: Talking baseball and raising awareness about prostate cancer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Baseball legend Mark Teixeira is raising awareness of prostate cancer during Men's Health Awareness Month.

Health

How COVID-19 is impacting the way employees evaluate open enrollment and their benefits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Open enrollment is coming up for millions of U.S. workers, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the way employees are evaluating their benefits has seen a dramatic shift as employees remain anxious about their own financial security.

Breaking

Appeal filed in ruling reinstating Wisconsin capacity limits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeal has been filed to a judge’s order putting back in place limits on how many people can gather in Wisconsin bars, restaurants and other indoor venues.

News

Don’t ignore symptoms of a mental health issue while juggling a busy schedule in an uncertain time

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
It's important not to ignore any symptoms of a mental health issue while dealing with added stress and juggling a busy day-to-day schedule.

Latest News

News

Open enrollment is here: How to get the most out of your Medicare plan

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Expert offers tips on navigating the Medicare annual election period during a pandemic and getting the most out of your plan.

Health

Life impact of most common form of eczema, called atopic dermatitis

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
An educational campaign discusses the most common questions caregivers and patients have surrounding atopic dermatitis.

Health

Wisconsinites: What you need to know about Medicare sign-ups during this unprecedented time

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Expert offers tips on what to look for in a plan and what benefits are available in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

New coalition forms to “Stop the COVID Spread”

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
As Wisconsin grows as a COVID-19 hotspot, a coalition of 25 organizations is coming together, begging people to do their part to stop the spread.

News

Oshkosh Correctional inmate dies during COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
It isn’t known if the inmate had COVID-19 or died from other causes.

Buddy Check

Buddy Check 7: Getting help for cancer caregivers

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:27 AM CDT
Caring for someone with cancer can be hard now there’s help for those supporting a patient.