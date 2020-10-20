Advertisement

Stanley Police asking people to check property for missing teens

Rose Sprinkle, 13 and Zachary Haas, 14
Rose Sprinkle, 13 and Zachary Haas, 14(Stanley Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stanley Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two teenagers.

Investigators say Rose Sprinkle, 13, may be with Zachary Haas, 14.

Police say Sprinkle was last seen leaving her house around midnight Sunday. Haas was reported missing Monday. According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, the two teens are friends.

“We are asking anyone in the area that may have any outbuildings on their property to please check them if at all possible. Due to the cold temperatures and upcoming snow in the forecast, it may be possible that they may be in search of an area that is out of the elements,” the post read.

Anyone with any information is urged to please contact the Stanley Police Department or Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department immediately.

UPDATE: ROSE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN THE COMPANY OF ZACHARY HAAS (14). ZACHARY LIVES JUST OUTSIDE THE CITY LIMITS OF...

Posted by Stanley Police Department on Monday, October 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

News

Funerals during Covid

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

25 percent capacity limit “hasn’t been an issue” for funerals, visitations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Funerals and visitations are back on a regular basis. But how they look and when they happen are a little bit different.

News

First Alert Weather Day Issued for This Afternoon and Evening

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
While quiet weather will return for Monday, it will be short-lived, as more varieties of winter weather arrive for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Latest News

News

Group looking to recall Evers says they’ve met the minimum number of required petition signatures

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
An effort to recall Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers regarding his handling of the COVID-19, as well as the riots in Kenosha, might be moving forward.

News

Introducing the Hilight Zone Podcast

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Candidates for 7th Congressional district talk healthcare, COVID-19 relief, clean energy

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany is running to keep the 7th Congressional seat he won earlier this year and is challenged for the second time by Democrat Tricia Zunker, Wausau School Board President and Justice of the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court.

News

Rumble Strips for Tyler

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

7th Congressional District candidates explain positions on COVID-19 relief

Updated: 15 hours ago
Elections 2020

News

Stevens Point Police Department seeks new chief, moves forward

Updated: 15 hours ago
Martin Skibba resigned in June following an internal investigation