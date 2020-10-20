Stanley Police asking people to check property for missing teens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stanley Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two teenagers.

Investigators say Rose Sprinkle, 13, may be with Zachary Haas, 14.

Police say Sprinkle was last seen leaving her house around midnight Sunday. Haas was reported missing Monday. According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, the two teens are friends.

“We are asking anyone in the area that may have any outbuildings on their property to please check them if at all possible. Due to the cold temperatures and upcoming snow in the forecast, it may be possible that they may be in search of an area that is out of the elements,” the post read.

Anyone with any information is urged to please contact the Stanley Police Department or Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department immediately.

