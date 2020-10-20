Advertisement

Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An elections official says a poll worker has been fired after turning away early voters who were wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” shirts.

Shelby County Election Commission spokeswoman Suzanne Thompson says the worker was fired Friday after officials received a call from a witness at the Dave Wells Community Center in Memphis.

Tennessee law does not allow voters to wear items with the name of a candidate or a political party on them in a polling place.

But state law does not bar statements such as “Black Lives Matter.”

Thompson said the poll worker thought the statements were tied to the Democratic Party.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Gimme Some Lovin’ rock star Spencer Davis dead at 81

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Davis formed the Spencer Davis Group in 1963, with a teenage Steve Winwood on keyboards and guitar, his brother Muff Winwood on bass and Pete York on drums.

National Politics

Cough keeps Melania Trump off campaign trail

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said Tuesday that Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19, but has a lingering cough.

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

National

Marines remove general investigated over alleged racial slur

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision to relieve Maj. Gen. Stephen Neary was made by the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger.

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.

Latest News

National

Police: 2 Houston officers shot before suspect’s arrest

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police had warned people to avoid the area but said around 10:30 a.m. that the confrontation was over.

National

Justice Dept. files landmark antitrust case against Google

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARCY GORDON
The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Google for antitrust violations, alleging that it abused its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and harm consumers.

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30,

National

Panda mom shows cub around enclosure at National Zoo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The trips are usually brief and consist of mom gently nudging and scooting her baby along the floor.