Policies changing in wake of fmr. Stevens Point Police chief investigation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department and its city are looking forward as the search continues for a new police chief, but not before changing some policies.

The changes and review come after the former police chief, Martin Skibba, was put on suspension and leave for an on-duty alcohol-related incident in February and then resigned in June shortly after the Wausau Police Department completed an internal investigation about more allegations against Skibba happening over several years. He resigned before the police and fire commission could finish its review of the investigation. While the matter has since been closed on the commission and department’s end, the investigation only recently became public and the police department is working on learning from it and building back trust in the community.

“I would say we’ve certainly come a long way from where we were Feb. 26 and the weeks directly afterward,” Interim Chief Tom Zenner said. “It was, it was difficult at that point, but you have to keep coming to work every day. You force yourselves to address the demons, in this case, alcohol and the dramatic effects and damage that came into place.”

Zenner said the whole department has addressed the uncomfortable issues presented in the investigation, including alcohol use, derogatory, racist, and sexist comments. He said they spoke about the damaging effects of unhealthy alcohol use and the use of alcohol as a coping mechanism has on people and had on this department. He encourages employees to use the employee assistance program and peer support program and to address concerns of damaging alcohol use early when they see it in themselves or others.

They also talked about a theme addressed throughout interviews in the investigation, the fear of retaliation.

“When we saw that and as this investigation progressed, it became obvious of some very real concerns of our officers and you know, it’s one thing for our more senior leadership, myself or even lieutenants coming forward, we had some very young officers that reported some incidents and many of them on probation yet," Zenner said. "Their livelihood was a concern of theirs.”

“There’s a chain of command that’s very much in place in law enforcement and with that chain of command, there’s a concern when you get to the top where that fear may exist,” he explained.

However, there were protocols at the department level and city level that address all of these issues already. Zenner and others at the department reviewed their policies and tweaked a few that specifically address the issues found throughout the interviews in the investigation.

The policy on supervisor responsibility changed from the below policy:

328.4.1 The responsibilities of supervisors and managers shall include but are not limited to: (f) Notifying the Chief of Police or the Personnel Director in writing of the circumstances surrounding any reported allegations or observed acts of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation no later than the next business day.

It has since been changed to this language:

328.4.1 The responsibilities of supervisors and managers shall include but are not limited to: The Supervisor or manager shall notify the Chief of Police in writing of the circumstances surrounding any reported allegations or observed acts of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation as soon as practical. If the reported allegations or observation involves the rank of Division Chief or above, the Chief of Police shall notify the Police and Fire Commission of the complaint no later than the next business day.

In another part of that supervisor responsibilities policy as part of the standards of conduct another policy used to read:

340.3.1 Supervisors and managers are required to follow all policies and procedures and may be subject to discipline for: (b) Failure to promptly and fully report any known misconduct of a member to his/her immediate supervisor or to document such misconduct appropriately or as required by policy.

It now reads:

340.3.1 Supervisors and managers are required to follow all policies and procedures and may be subject to discipline for: (b) Failure to investigate, document, or if necessary inform chain of command of any reported misconduct by a member of this Department.

For the policy on a drug and alcohol-free workplace, the previous version reads:

Members shall notify a supervisor immediately if they observe behavior or other evidence that they believe demonstrates that a fellow member poses a risk to the health and safety of the member or others due to drug or alcohol use.

It now reads:

Members shall notify a supervisor immediately if they observe behavior or other evidence that they believe demonstrates that a fellow member is in violation of this policy or poses a risk to the health and safety of the member or others due to drug or alcohol use.

Zenner said they also plan to make changes to their discriminator harassment policy, which already allows employees to bypass the chain of command if necessary and go to resources outside of the immediate department, such as the police and fire commission or the personnel director.

“It was the officers of this very department that said, this is not okay,” Zenner said.

“I’m troubled by the fact, more so than anything that this pattern of behavior without us, when I say us I mean people in authority, knowing about it,” Wiza said.

Mayor Mike Wiza said the fact that the police department addressed these policy gaps so quickly means they understand the urgency and consequences of the incident, but more needs to be done.

“What we’re doing is nowhere near enough," Mayor Wiza said. "All the things that we’ve done, all the steps that we’ve taken and this still happens.”

While the mayor in Stevens Point does not hold authority over the police force, the police and fire commission does, Mayor Wiza said it is clear the policies and procedures at the city level have not been good enough and is planning to take an even closer look at its policies and talk with employees at all levels to see where there are gaps.

“We have a policy in the city, city-wide that prohibits any sort of retaliation for what people call ‘whistle-blowers,’” stated Mayor Wiza. “If there’s something wrong going on, I want to know about it. If there is an unsafe work environment, if there is a hostile work environment, if there is an environment of intimidation, I want to know about it. Even if it’s something that makes people feel uncomfortable and it may not rise to the level of harassment, I want to know about it so we can fix it. That is not who we are that is not what we represent and clearly, former chief Skibba created that environment, it seems he almost thrived in that environment.”

Mayor Wiza confirmed (his name was redacted) he was mentioned in the investigation in regards to how Skibba talked about him. Mayor Wiza said being in the position that he is, he has been called worse names before and does not take it personally.

“What I do take personally is some of the other accusations in there toward some of the other people, some of the other employees that I have a responsibility for,” he explained.

Mayor Wiza also mentioned concerns that citizens have had about how the early investigations into Skibba’s behavior were handled. He said the incident in 2017 was reported as a rumor and was not able to be corroborated at the time, nor a blood alcohol content test could be taken because it was reported too late for that to be checked. The incident on Feb. 26, 2020 he believed was handled properly by the officers who were able to immediately take action to collect evidence and confront Skibba and present it to the police and fire commission to act on.

He said citizens have questioned the integrity of the initial investigation of the Feb. 26 incident. Officers also questioned the handling in their interview with the Wausau investigators. However, Mayor Wiza reminds those who call him concerned that they (the citizens) do not have all of the information that the commission and city attorney had handling it at the time. He also adds the Wausau Police Department’s report is a shortened version of what they have collected.

“I understand that these are notes from an investigation. None of it is proven. None of it was taken under oath. None of it was sworn testimony, but it was certainly exposing a pattern,” he said.

“Former Chief Skibba, based on the information in that investigation, is a disgusting person and I, for one, am very glad that he’s gone," he continued. "I hope that we can begin to heal the wounds that he has created through not only our police department and the fine people that work for our police department but the community. This is really a slap in the face to the Stevens Point community and we’re going to fix it.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the president of the commission, Gary Wescott, but he was unavailable for an interview Monday. He provided a quote from their initial announcement looking for a new chief.

“The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission is seeking a community-focused, collaborative, and innovative professional to lead the Police Department. The Police Chief must possess an unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability, a contemporary leadership style that is deeply rooted in community policing, and a demonstrated aptitude for seeking creative, partnership-driven approaches that improve community health and safety.”

So far five people have applied for the chief position since it was posted Oct. 7. Those interested can click here for more information.

