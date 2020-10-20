Advertisement

Police: 2 Houston officers shot before suspect’s arrest

Two Houston police officers were shot Tuesday. A suspect was taken into custody, police said.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston officers were shot Tuesday before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter was arrested, authorities said.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter that two officers had been shot, but it wasn’t immediately clear what condition they were in. The suspect was arrested after the shooting.

Joe Gamaldi, who heads the Houston police officers union, said the two had been taken to a hospital.

The circumstances that led to the shooting in the southwest part of the city were unclear and more information was not immediately available.

Police had warned people to avoid the area but said around 10:30 a.m. that the confrontation was over.

___ This story has been corrected to show the shooting happened in southwest Houston, not southeast Houston.

