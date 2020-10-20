Online tool for Wisconsin school communities to report, seek help for someone who’s hurting or in danger

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Schools are challenged to deal with mental health issues among their students, and the pandemic has only made the mental health crisis worse.

Just in time for National Safe Schools Week, a new resource is available for schools, students and families in Wisconsin, that’s intended to help those who may harm themselves and bring attention to those who want to harm others. It’s called Speak Up, Speak Out.. It’s a one-stop place to turn with important school safety concerns, including mental health.

“This is an opportunity for somebody to have a contact who they can trust,” explained Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “By getting people the help that they need and the health care that they need, we can strengthen our communities, and we can make sure that we’re protecting folks who are considering self-harm.”

Since the launch, nearly 300 schools and school districts in Wisconsin have trained to implement the resource center in their school community.

You can access the Speak Up, Speak Out tool by visiting https://speakup.widoj.gov/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.