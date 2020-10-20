WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In-person early voting starts Oct. 20 in Wisconsin. The last possible day of in-person early voting is Nov. 1. Dates and times will vary based on clerk’s office hours. Contact your clerk for hours. CLICK HERE for a directory of county clerks.

In a Facebook post, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said the city saw 80 voters in just 45 minutes. The Wisconsin Elections Commission is anticipating a high volume of voters in the first days of in-person early voting, according to WBAY-TV.

Voters should bring a photo ID. If you’re registering to vote, bring proof of residency. Voters can register to vote at their clerk’s office or designated location until Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. You can also register to vote on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

Voters have until Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Non-active duty military voters and those who are “indefinitely confined” have until Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Voters can vote in-person on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

You can view your ballot by clicking here.

