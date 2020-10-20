Advertisement

Drug Take Back Day this Saturday aims to stop opioid misuse and abuse

Prescription drug take-back event in Pueblo
Prescription drug take-back event in Pueblo(MGN online)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday. It’s a way for all of us to do whatever we can to stop opioid misuse and abuse.

There will be nearly 230 law enforcement agencies participating across Wisconsin. All you have to do is take any of your unused or expired medicine to any one of these locations. The biannual event makes sure they’re being disposed of in a safe, convenient and responsible way.

“One of the ways people become addicted to opioids is by getting medications from a family member, so leaving those unused and unwanted medications creates the possibility that somebody will use them who isn’t prescribed those medications and will ultimately become addicted," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

You can find a drug take back location closest to where you live by visiting https://doseofrealitywi.gov/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community Center of Hope pantry gets new van for deliveries thanks to donations

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Pantry in Mosinee recently learned their old van could not be fixed

News

Gov. Evers makes plea for residents to continue safety measures as pandemic continues

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Cases, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at a high in Wisconsin

News

Candidates for 3rd Congressional district on healthcare, COVID-19 relief

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
Democratic Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin’s 3rd District is challenged by Republican and retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden.

News

Road crews scramble to change out equipment on trucks with first snow storm

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Winter equipment like plows need to be added to trucks

News

First Alert Weather Day Issued for This Evening

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
While quiet weather will return for Monday, it will be short-lived, as more varieties of winter weather arrive for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Latest News

News

New tool available for Wisconsin schools, students, families to get help with mental health issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
speakup.widoj.gov

News

3rd Congressional District candidates discuss where they stand on health care

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ron Kind and Derick Van Orden are vying for the seat

News

Online tool for Wisconsin school communities to report, seek help for someone who’s hurting or in danger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
When you, a friend or the community needs help, you can make it happen. Speak up and speak out by reporting a tip. The Speak Up, Speak Out Resource Center will respond quickly and confidentially to make sure we can get help to you or to someone who is hurting, struggling or in danger.

News

State announces partnership with Google Cloud to help with unemployment claims

Updated: 1 hour ago
DWD says they have processed 7.4 million unemployment claims during the pandemic

National

US spacecraft touches asteroid for rare rubble grab

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.