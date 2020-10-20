Drug Take Back Day this Saturday aims to stop opioid misuse and abuse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday. It’s a way for all of us to do whatever we can to stop opioid misuse and abuse.

There will be nearly 230 law enforcement agencies participating across Wisconsin. All you have to do is take any of your unused or expired medicine to any one of these locations. The biannual event makes sure they’re being disposed of in a safe, convenient and responsible way.

“One of the ways people become addicted to opioids is by getting medications from a family member, so leaving those unused and unwanted medications creates the possibility that somebody will use them who isn’t prescribed those medications and will ultimately become addicted," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

You can find a drug take back location closest to where you live by visiting https://doseofrealitywi.gov/

