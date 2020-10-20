Dr. Thomas Gibson named new chancellor of UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - University of Wisconsin System has announced Thomas Gibson has been named chancellor at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point.

Gibson was previously Vice President for Student Affairs and Vice Provost at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

“Dr. Gibson brings a breadth of experience that has equipped him to lead in a number of areas that are important to UWSP right now, including fundraising and making our campuses more diverse, equitable, and inclusive. As a student affairs professional who also served as Vice Provost at Bowling Green State University, he is well placed to foster increased collaboration between Student Affairs and Academic Affairs,” said UW-Stevens Point Professor of English Mary Bowman, vice-chair of the Search and Screen Committee.

Gibson will earn $247,500 as chancellor.

UWSP is an 8,100-student university with locations in Stevens Point, Marshfield, and Wausau.

