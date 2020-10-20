Advertisement

Candidates for 3rd Congressional district on healthcare, COVID-19 relief

By Stella Porter
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin’s 3rd District is challenged by Republican and retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden. Newschannel 7 sat down with the candidates to discuss two issues pressing to voters. The following are excerpts of those conversations.

HEALTHCARE

The future of healthcare is uncertain as the Supreme Court takes up the Affordable Care Act next month. If it’s struck down by the court, healthcare could be in the hands of Congress.

Van Orden says that no matter what, he will vote to protect those with pre-existing conditions. He says he understands the importance of those protections as a veteran with a service-connected disability and father of two children with health issues.

“I will never sign on to any healthcare plan, I don’t care who wrote it, that doesn’t have rock-solid provisions to take care of pre-existing conditions. That’s what we do as Americans. We take care of our own. I think we seem to have forgotten that and fallen off into these radical parties and factions. We need to get back together as Americans, and a great way to do that is through healthcare,” he said.

Van Orden says beyond those protections, the government should stay out of healthcare.

“You’re talking about having to pay much larger premiums with massive deductibles,” he said of the ACA.

Congressman Ron Kind believes the court should not overturn the ACA without another proposal in place to keep people insured.

Kind has served in Congress since 1997 and was a supporter of the ACA when it passed in 2010. He says repealing protections on pre-existing conditions could be devastating for families.

“They’re playing very dangerous games with the lives of Americans by talking about repealing a measure, albeit imperfect, but is still providing quality healthcare to millions of Americans today, but with no alternative to offer,” he said. “If it does go away, there will be utter chaos in the healthcare system.”

COVID-19 RELIEF

Tuesday, the Senate is voting on a bill to extend the Paycheck Protection Program, and they’re set to take up a Republican-crafted $1.8 trillion COVID relief package.

Democrats want to bail out local and state governments in addition to direct relief.

Congressman Kind says a bill should include broad relief to provide proper PPE, help schools with cleaning costs and help government-funded programs.

“State and local governments that are collapsing right now because of the economy that need some short-term help so that they can maintain essential programs and services for people back home here. Think law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs,” he said. “This is not a red or blue issue. It’s literally a red, white and blue issue. We can work on this together.”

Van Orden blames democrats for stalling COVID relief to get every item they want. Van Orden says their demands are too broad and unrelated to direct relief, offering an example of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of offers from President Trump.

“She ignored it. That’s not okay. We have to focus specifically on the people that are being affected by COVID and help them out. All the rest of this wish list stuff needs to be put aside,” he said. “I will always put the best interest of the people of the 3rd district above my own and above politics.”

Over the course of interviews with Kind and Van Orden, allegations relating to a book Van Orden wrote and a court case Congressman Kind handled came to light. We plan to address these issues in a later story.

