Advertisement

Boom in COVID cases-- 4,591, likely due to system upgrades and backlog

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise(test)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,591 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday—however, they warned that number was not an accurate 1-day total because some of the cases were added to the day’s total from a weekend outage due to a system upgrade. The outage began at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. The updates were scheduled to go live on Monday, Oct. 19 and accurate reporting of the visualizations and data presented on DHS COVID-19 Data Webpages resumed by Tuesday.

“This count reflects some of the backlog in positive cases that accumulated as the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System underwent a routine upgrade and enhancement over the weekend. As health departments work through importing these cases our historical date and case numbers may be higher over the next few days,” DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained Tuesday.

She encouraged people to look at the 7-day trend instead.

Thirty-three more deaths were also recorded.

As of Tuesday, the state reports 37,358 active cases. There are 139,455 people who are considered recovered.

Statewide, there are 1,172 people hospitalized due to COVID-19—of those patients, 302 are in the ICU.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather Day Issued for This Afternoon and Evening

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
While quiet weather will return for Monday, it will be short-lived, as more varieties of winter weather arrive for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

News

Trump pressures Barr to investigate Bidens as election nears

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

News

1 dead, 1 arrested following Waupaca shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
One person is in custody after a fatal shooting in Waupaca.

News

Judge denies request to drop charges in Diemel brothers case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The judge denied Nelson’s motion to dismiss two counts of Abandonment of a Corpse.

Latest News

News

Free little library at Merrill church offering diverse selection of books

Updated: 3 hours ago
Books at Our Saviour's Lutheran aim to teach readers about other cultures

News

Wausau East suspends football due to COVID

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Wausau East High School is suspending Varsity football for the remainder of the 2020 season due to a reduction in the number of active players coupled with COVID-19 complications and concerns.

News

In-person early voting starts Oct. 20 in Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
In-person early voting starts Oct. 20 in Wisconsin. The last possible day of in-person early voting is Nov. 1. Dates and times will vary based on clerk’s office hours. Contact your clerk for hours.

News

Stanley Police asking people to check property for missing teens

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Stanley Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two teenagers.

News

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

News

Funerals during Covid

Updated: 17 hours ago