Boom in COVID cases-- 4,591, likely due to system upgrades and backlog

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,591 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday—however, they warned that number was not an accurate 1-day total because some of the cases were added to the day’s total from a weekend outage due to a system upgrade. The outage began at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. The updates were scheduled to go live on Monday, Oct. 19 and accurate reporting of the visualizations and data presented on DHS COVID-19 Data Webpages resumed by Tuesday.

“This count reflects some of the backlog in positive cases that accumulated as the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System underwent a routine upgrade and enhancement over the weekend. As health departments work through importing these cases our historical date and case numbers may be higher over the next few days,” DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained Tuesday.

She encouraged people to look at the 7-day trend instead.

Thirty-three more deaths were also recorded.

As of Tuesday, the state reports 37,358 active cases. There are 139,455 people who are considered recovered.

Statewide, there are 1,172 people hospitalized due to COVID-19—of those patients, 302 are in the ICU.

