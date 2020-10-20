Advertisement

Baseball legend Mark Teixiera: Talking baseball and raising awareness about prostate cancer

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. In honor of Men’s Heath Awareness Month, the Depend brand is partnering with Major League Baseball All-Star Mark Teixeira and the Prostate Cancer Foundation for the Stand Strong for Men’s Health campaign, an initiative to raise awareness and celebrate the strength of men taking charge of their health.

Mark joined NewsChannel 7 on Tuesday to talk more about the initiative, baseball and his predictions for the World Series.

For more information please visit: //depend.com/en-us/stand-strong

