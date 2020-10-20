Advertisement

Appeal filed in ruling reinstating Wisconsin capacity limits

The Mix Up bar in Amery, along with Pro-Life Wisconsin, asked the Wisconsin state appeals court on Tuesday to overturn the ruling.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An appeal has been filed to a judge’s order putting back in place limits on how many people can gather in Wisconsin bars, restaurants and other indoor venues.

Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued the emergency order to help curb surging coronavirus cases in the state.

The Mix Up bar in Amery, along with Pro-Life Wisconsin, asked the Wisconsin state appeals court on Tuesday to overturn the ruling.

They asked for a decision by Friday, just two weeks before the capacity limits order was set to expire.

