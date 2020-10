WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody after a fatal shooting in Waupaca.

Investigators said around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, Waupaca Police were called to a report of an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

No other details have been release.

