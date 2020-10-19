Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 1

Podcast Image
Podcast Image(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld and Reece Van Haaften
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s part one of the Hilight Zone’s three part series exploring COVID-19 in high school football. Noah Manderfeld and Reece Van Haaften talk with Stevens Point Panthers head coach Pete McAdams and senior player Carter Borchardt about how it felt to have their season postponed to the spring, how scheduling has worked, and what they’ve been doing on Friday nights.

You can listen here or you can find it wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

https://hilightzone.podbean.com/

