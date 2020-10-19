WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s part one of the Hilight Zone’s three part series exploring COVID-19 in high school football. Noah Manderfeld and Reece Van Haaften talk with Stevens Point Panthers head coach Pete McAdams and senior player Carter Borchardt about how it felt to have their season postponed to the spring, how scheduling has worked, and what they’ve been doing on Friday nights.

