Wood County man dies in fiery vehicle crash

Investigators say the vehicle left the road, hit a tree and overturned.
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree in the Town of Arpin.

According to the Wood County Sherriff’s office, dispatch received a call of a vehicle on fire near 6630 Richfield Drive at approximately 7:24 p.m. Sunday night.

An initial investigation shows the vehicle was driving westbound when it left the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

The driver, 58-year-old Kevin Follen of Arpin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Pittsville Ambulance Service, Arpin Fire, Wisconsin State Patrol, Life Link and Wood County Highway Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

