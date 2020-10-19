Advertisement

Stevens Point’s Roosevelt Elementary moves to e-learning for two weeks

Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20. (WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Roosevelt Elementary School in Stevens Point will move to e-learning for two weeks beginning tomorrow and running through October 30.

According to the school district, all students in grades K-6 at Roosevelt will switch to e-learning due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, related close contacts, and a shortage of substitute teachers.

The following email was sent to families and staff:

October 18, 2020

Dear District Families and Staff,

This communication is to regretfully inform you that due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases at Roosevelt Elementary, related close contacts, and shortage of available substitute teachers, the District does not at this time have the capacity to safely or effectively provide in-person instruction at the school and all Roosevelt students will be moved to E-Learning for two weeks.

This notice only applies to Roosevelt Elementary K-6 students.

Our goal has been and will continue to be to operate our schools in-person when it is safe for students and staff to effectively do so given the inconvenience and disruptions that closures cause for students and families. We have been fortunate thus far to be able to provide in-person instruction since the beginning of September; however, we are beginning to see an increase in demand for substitute teachers due to COVID-related absences without a sufficient pool of substitutes to fill that demand.

Please review and create a plan for your students in the event of short or long-term school closures that may result if this trend continues.

Please also continue to practice safety procedures both at school and at home to give us the best chance to continue in-person learning. We are actively monitoring this situation and will continue to provide you with updates if further action is required. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact me, cgerlach@pointschool.net or 715-345-5444.

Sincerely,

Craig Gerlach, Ed.S.

Superintendent

