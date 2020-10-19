Advertisement

State’s total COVID deaths now at 1,600

(NBC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 12 more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,600.

The state also reported receiving 42,131 test results. That’s almost three times the daily average and is more likely the sum of test results received since the system upgrades began Friday night, according to WBAY-TV.

The state reports the 7-day average positivity rate -- the percentage of tests coming back positive -- is 21.1%. The state is reporting 3,777 more positive cases were identified in the past 24 hours.

Due to the surge in cases, the state’s percentage of fatal cases is now .9%

