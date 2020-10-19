Advertisement

President signs 988 national suicide hotline into law

(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - President Trump signed a bill pushed by U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) to create a national, three-digit emergency phone number for people dealing with suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis.

The 988 number isn’t in effect yet, but it will route callers to either the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the Veterans Crisis Line.

Sen. Baldwin introduced the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act one year ago with two Republican and one Democratic co-author. It unanimously passed the Senate in May and passed the House of Representatives last month.

“In America, we lose about 45,000 people every year to suicide, including more than 6,100 veterans,” Sen. Baldwin wrote in a statement. It’s estimated 17 veterans die by suicide every day, and about 1 in 5 people who died by suicide in Wisconsin in 2017 was a veteran.

Until 988 goes into effect, people contemplating suicide or struggling with their mental health should call local crisis lines or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Baldwin urged the Federal Communications Commission to move quickly to get the hotline up and running.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State’s total COVID deaths now at 1,600

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 12 more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,600.

News

First Alert Weather Day Issued for Tuesday Afternoon and Evening

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Chad Franzen
While quiet weather will return for Monday, it will be short-lived, as more varieties of winter weather arrive for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

News

Gov. Evers releases statement on denial of temporary injunction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Gov. Tony Evers released the following statement Monday morning regarding the circuit court’s denial of a request by the Tavern League of Wisconsin to grant a temporary injunction on Emergency Order #3, limiting public gatherings to 25 percent of a building or room’s capacity.

News

Portage County: Majority of COVID cases belong to 20-29 age group

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Portage County Health Department is reporting the demographic most infected with COVID-19 is people ages 20-29.

Latest News

News

Judge reinstates Wisconsin emergency order limiting public gatherings

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
After a two-hour hearing, the judge removed a temporary injunction that halted Emergency Order #3 during the court battle.

News

Wisconsin state park visits surge amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More people are flocking to Wisconsin state parks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department: Phone scammer poses as DirectTV employee

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Department said they investigated the report of attempted fraud.

News

Phase two of leaf pickup beings in Wausau

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
During phase two community members should rake their leaves into the gutter in a straight line instead of in piles on their lawn.

News

Leaf Pick Up: Phase Two

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Recall Evers Petition Nearing Deadline

Updated: 16 hours ago
Recall Evers Petition Nearing Deadline