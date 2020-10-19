Advertisement

Phase two of leaf pickup beings in Wausau

During phase two, community members should rake their leaves into the gutter in a straight line instead of piles on their lawn.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Department of Public Works in Wausau wants to help homeowners take care of their leaves before winter with their two-phase leaf cleanup program.

Phase two of the pickup began Oct. 19. During phase two, community members should rake their leaves into the gutter in a straight line instead of in piles on their lawn.

The city is broken down into zones for each phase, showing community members exactly when they need to have their leaves out at the end of their yards.

The department asks that community members rake their leaves where they need to be the weekend before the trucks are set to come down their road.

If you miss the pickup and have an excess of leaves, they ask that you do bring them to the yard waste site yourself.

The hours for the yard waste site have been extended for patrons. To see the yard waste site hours and more information on leaf pick up click here.

