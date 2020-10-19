Advertisement

Packers offense slows for the first time, leads to the first loss

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TAMPA BAY, Fla (WSAW) - It was just 10 point for a Packers offense that had put up franchise records for it’s start to the season. But today’s performance starts with the week leading up to gameday.

“I don’t think our week of practice was that great,” Aaron Rodgers said.

The Packers offense felt slow for the first time this season. The team says it’s time to take a look in the mirror.

“I think we just need to take a good look the way that sometimes our practice habits, a lot of times. We talk about practice preparation equals game reality,” Rodgers added.

“Our practice this past week was not up to our standard that these guys have developed over the past year and half,” Matt LaFleur explained.

After the Packers led 10-0 the Buccaneers were able to first flip momentum on a pick-6, just the 3rd thrown by Rodgers in his career. The next drive—another interception.

“Can’t have 3 and outs, can’t have negative yards plays and you can’t turn the ball over. That’s how you turn the tide,” Rodgers said.

It was just 57 total yards from that 2nd quarter on. For a team that nearly averaged that yardage per drive entering the game, things didn’t seem to click.

“We were a little lethargic. We just didn’t quite have the juice," Rodgers said.

“We were really slow getting out of the huddle too. I think there was a lot of thinking going on,” LaFleur said.

But it’s a knock back to reality for a rolling team the rolled into a cement wall to today.

“We need to stop feeling ourselves so much and get back to the things that got us to this position,” Rodgers said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

