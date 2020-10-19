Packers defense falters vs. Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY (WSAW) - The Packers defense forced the Buccaneers to punt on their first two drives of the game. After that, it was a game to forget for Green Bay’s defense.

“It wasn’t really one thing that they were doing that we couldn’t stop," said Packers safety Adrian Amos. "It was just we had a mess up here or a mess up there.”

The Packers defense gave up a total of 39 yards on the first two drives. After the two interceptions, it was all downhill.

“Early on they had a quick 14 points," said Amos. "That’s something that the defense couldn’t really control at the time, and we really needed a big play to turn the tide of the game, and we didn’t get that.”

The Green Bay defense surrendered 285 yards and four touchdowns after the two picks that swung momentum.

“That’s one of those times where us as a defense we have to step up and help out the offense," said Amos. "We didn’t come out and execute the way we wanted to and grab that momentum back.”

Forcing turnovers has been an issue this season for the Packers. Green Bay only has three takeaways through five games.

“I don’t know," said Amos. "We just have to figure out a way to get the ball.”

Amos believes that the turnovers will eventually come in droves.

“We can have a span of four games where we get a whole bunch of turnovers, and we’re a top takeaway team. Those things come in time. As long as we keep working for it. Keep pushing for it.”

Amos added that the team is working on fixing the little mistakes. He also said that they are moving on to next week’s game against the Houston Texans.

