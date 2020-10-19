Mother of man killed in crash gets DOT to install rumble strips on Hwy 73

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Jodi Jauquet will never forget May 5, 2018.

“Worst day of my life, of course,” Jauquet explained, tears in her eyes. “To have the cops come to your house.”

They were there to inform her that her son, Tyler Hoffman, had died in a car crash on Highway 73, just south of Wisconsin Rapids.

For the past two years, several times a year, Jauquet has made the 4-hour trip from her home in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to spend time with her son at the memorial cross that has now settled into the hillside along Highway 73 at the crash site.

“This is the last place, his last breath,” Jauquet said. “It’s my place to come to just to get a sense of, this is where he’s at. He’s with me all the time but this is my place.”

On Labor Day weekend of this year, while visiting her place, Jodi and her husband, Ken, made a chilling discovery.

“We happened upon another cross,” Jauquet recalled. “Two years later, just happened in August. I pretty much lost it and we went back to the hotel and I typed in Wisconsin rumble strips.”

That curiosity lead to an email chain between a caring mother from Michigan and Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation.

Those emails turned to phone calls and then, late last week, six weeks after her reaching out to the DOT, Jodi received a call she didn’t expect to get for several years. Rumble strips would be installed at the bend where her son Tyler lost his life. She traveled to Wood County Sunday night to watch them be installed Monday morning.

“I feel that if there were rumble strips at this spot that it would have jarred Tyler awake,” explained Jauquet. “I just hope it helps a lot of lives. I know it’s only a small section but it’s two years two people have passed on in this area.”

Jim Volkmann, traffic supervisor with the DOT’s North Central division says that the organization was able to add the rumble strips on to another project taking place a few miles away on Highway 73.

“Center-line rumble strips; they alert the drivers that they’re departing their lane and going across the center line and possibly getting into the other lane and having a problem and that usually alerts them and moves them back,” Volkmann explained, saying . “Unfortunately, there were a couple fatalities over there, but in the end, I think when this is all said and done, the positive solutions that have come out of it will increase the safety of this section of State Highway 73. I’m glad we were able to help these two families out there hopefully have some closure on it and hopefully it will never happen again.”

A rumbling example of what can be accomplished when a mother on a mission works to make sure no other families feel the pain that she has felt.

“I just hope it helps a lot of lives. I know it’s only a small section but it’s two years; two people have passed on in this area,” Jauquet said. “I’m hoping it helps so another mom, dad, brother or sister don’t have to feel the pain because it hurts.”

Jauquet says the family is also looking into adopting the stretch of Highway 73 where the crash took place in honor of her son.

