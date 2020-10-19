Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department: Phone scammer poses as DirectTV employee
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Department said they investigated the report of attempted fraud.
Saturday, a man reported receiving a call from a person that said they were from DirectTV. The caller told the man the company had to reposition their satellites in space and due to the costs would be collecting $199.
Investigators said the man did not send any money.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.