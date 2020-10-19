Advertisement

Helicopter crashes at Washington Island Airport, pilot not injured

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say the pilot of a helicopter was the only person on board the aircraft when it crashed at the Washington Island Airport Sunday afternoon.

According to Washington Island Police, the crash happened at about 2:02 p.m. Sunday while the helicopter was taking off.

Police say the pilot, who was identified as a man, wasn’t injured and got out on his own will.

Officials couldn’t immediately provide the man’s age, name, or where he is from.

Washington Island Police add the incident happened just off the helicopter pad, and no runways were blocked.

The Washington Island Airport is currently open.

Officials say the pilot will be contacting the FAA and NTSB.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated at this time.

