Judge reinstates Wisconsin emergency order limiting public gatherings

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Barron County judge has reinstated the Evers' administration’s order limiting public gatherings in Wisconsin.

After a two-hour hearing, the judge removed a temporary injunction that halted Emergency Order #3 during the court battle. The Tavern League of Wisconsin had requested the order remain in place as its lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Health Services goes through court.

The order directs restaurants and bars and other small businesses to operate at 25 percent capacity through Nov. 6.

Tavern League attorney Josh Johanningmeier opened the hearing and argued that Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary-designee Andrea Palm did not follow the rule of law when she issued Emergency Order #3. Palm is an unelected official. Johanningmeier says such orders must be approved by the state legislature.

“The defendants are arguing to ignore the law with a plea that it’s just not good enough for them,” said Johanningmeier.

Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Colin Hector, representing Palm, says the emergency action was taken “in response to a catastrophic situation.”

Hector cited Wisconsin statute that gives the governor power to declare a state of emergency if the governor determines that a public health emergency exists.

Hector says the administration took executive action and was applying the law--not lawmaking.

Attorney Misha Tseytlin, who represents interveners in the case, said the DHS went around the legislature and called the order an “administrative fiat."

Tseytlin said the administration has “flouted” a May order by the Wisconsin Supreme Court that struck down the Safer at Home order.

The Tavern League filed suit in Sawyer County saying the order is “invalid and unenforceable.”

“The lawsuit asserts that Emergency Order #3 is invalid and unenforceable because it was not promulgated as an administrative rule as required by the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling just five months ago in Wisconsin Legislature v Palm,” says Tavern League President Chris Mariscano.

Marsicano says the order “targets the hard-working men and women in the hospitality industry.”

“Restaurants, taverns, bars, and supper clubs did not cause this pandemic, but they are systematically facing bankruptcy, closure, and economic ruin. Those of us left cannot survive a reduction of 75% of our customers proposed by Secretary-designee Palm. We do not have the financial wherewithal to survive the blunt force of another business shutdown which have not proven effective and will result in catastrophic losses in the hospitality industry in Wisconsin,” says Marsicano.

Gov. Tony Evers called the temporary injunction a “dangerous decision.”

“We are at a critical point in the battle against this virus and just because some folks out there want to see full bars and full hospitals doesn’t mean we have to listen. If we want to get back to enjoying our favorite bars and restaurants and events, then we need to stay home,” Evers said.

Last week, United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams visited Neenah to announce a surge testing site. He painted a grim picture of the state of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

“I want you all to be aware that Wisconsin is currently one of our red states, meaning your positivity rates are over ten percent and going in the wrong direction," Adams said.

In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against the state’s original Safer at Home Order, saying Wisconsin Department of Health Service secretary-designee Andrea Palm did not have power to issue such an order. On a 4-3 vote, the conservative majority at the time ruled that the order was “unlawful” and “invalid.” That left local governments to decide on public health orders.

The makeup of the Wisconsin Supreme Court has since changed. Justice Jill J. Karofsky, considered a more liberal-leaning jurist, won an election to replace conservative Daniel Kelly. In May, conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joined the liberal wing in the dissent.

