Gov. Evers releases statement on denial of temporary injunction

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers released the following statement Monday morning regarding the circuit court’s denial of a request by the Tavern League of Wisconsin to grant a temporary injunction on Emergency Order #3,  limiting public gatherings to 25 percent of a building or room’s capacity. 

Judge reinstates Wisconsin emergency order limiting public gatherings
“This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings. This crisis is urgent. Wisconsinites, stay home. Limit travel and going to gatherings, and please wear a face-covering whenever you have to go out.”

The order directs restaurants and bars and other small businesses to operate at 25 percent capacity through Nov. 6.

